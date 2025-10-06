Stephen Miller Melts Down as MAGA Is Blamed for Fire at Judge’s House

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was called out for MAGA’s violent rhetoric after a fire tore through a South Carolina judge’s house.

Judge Diane Goodstein, who ruled against the Trump administration in a high-profile voter registration case, had been walking her dogs on a beach when her $1.1 million Edisto Beach home went up in flames around midday on Sunday.

Goodstein had reportedly been receiving death threats for a few weeks, the local FITSNews reported.

Three people were hospitalized after the blaze, which is being investigated by authorities.

Her husband, Arnold Goodstein, was forced to jump from the first floor to escape the blaze. He is understood to have suffered multiple broken bones. He is a former Democratic state congressman and state senator.

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

Two others were rescued by neighbors and paramedics from a marshy area at the rear of the house. Goodstein’s son, Arnold Goodstein II, is also in the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Last month, Judge Goodstein issued a temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration’s Department of Justice from getting access to the South Carolina Election Commission’s voter registration data.

Democratic congressman and attorney Daniel Goldman, who served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of Donald Trump, was quick to tag Miller on X with footage of the fire.

Stephen Miller has been one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies for several years. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Stephen Miller and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein,” Goldman wrote on X.

“Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??”

Miller was quick to respond, calling Goldman “deeply warped and vile.”

MAGA mouthpiece Miller posted on X, “There is a large and growing movement of leftwing terrorism in this country. It is well organized and funded. And it is shielded by far-left Democrat judges, prosecutors and attorneys general.”

“The only remedy is to use legitimate state power to dismantle terrorism and terror networks,“ Miller wrote.

“While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest,” Miller said. “Despicable.”

Goldman replied, saying that Miller was being evasive by avoiding a direct answer to his question.

Rep. Daniel Goldman criticized GOP doxxing of judges making anti-Trump rulings. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin? It’s pretty simple: do you condemn all political violence or only that against your supporters?”