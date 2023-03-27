OG Pink Power Ranger Reveals Real Reason She Isn’t Doing Reunion
IT AIN’T MONEY, HONEY
The original Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson has swiftly denied rumors she refused to be a part of Netflix's Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion movie due to a cash dispute. In January, Johnson tweeted about her non-appearance in the movie, forcing some to speculate as to the reason. On Sunday, Johnson clarified why she didn’t do the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Again special and urged people to “please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true.” She joked, “maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s” but continued in a more serious tone, “or couldn’t go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax.” Johnson said both herself and Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the series, “both chose not to for our own reasons.” Frank died last year at the age of 49 in Texas, however, according to Johnson, “they filmed before he passed.” Johnson still wished her returning original cast mates, David Yost and Walter Jones, goodluck, writing: “Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!!”