Ohio Bomb Squad Called In to Investigate Suspicious Packages, Finds Two Loaves of Banana Bread
RAISE THE ALARM
An Ohio bomb squad was called out to investigate two suspicious foil-wrapped packages—only to discover two plump loaves of banana bread. According to the Mount Vernon news site Knox Pages, the packages raised alarm when they were spotted in a local park. MVPD’s Matthew McDonald, the first officer on the scene, said he observed the items from a distance using binoculars—and didn’t like what he saw. He wrote in an incident report: “Based on my military background and experience with explosive devices, I observed these two items to be suspicious due to being wrapped in aluminum foil, which is commonly used to keep radio frequency out of the explosive devices.” Based on McDonald’s findings, a Columbus-based bomb squad was deployed and used X-ray technology to inspect the items. “They advised me that the items were banana bread wrapped in aluminum foil,” McDonald wrote. “I advised dispatch that the scene was safe.” Following the incident, the bread was thrown in the trash.