Olivia Munn, #MeToo Activist, Attacks Ben and Casey Affleck Over Sex Allegations
Actress Olivia Munn, a leading figure in the #MeToo movement who accused director Brett Ratner of masturbating in front of her on a film set in 2004, has launched a scathing attack on actor/director brothers Ben and Casey Affleck, saying they “just keep going, hoping that nobody’s going to find out.” She made the comments to BuzzFeed News while promoting her new movie, The Rook. She also criticized the speed with which some men who have been accused of sexual misconduct have resurfaced in the industry, saying: “When most people mess up, we have to go to the back of the line and earn our way back up. But then, there are these certain men who, when they mess up they kind of go: ‘Oops, sorry, my bad,’ and then just resume their place in line.”