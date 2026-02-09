Olympic Skier Received Death Threats After Anti-ICE Yellow Snow Post
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 34, says he has received death threats and a wave of abusive messages after posting an anti-ICE message in yellow snow on social media ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan‑Cortina. The Instagram post read “F--- ICE,” which Kenworthy later confirmed was written in urine. In the caption, he explained his protest: “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.” While many responses were supportive, Kenworthy said some were “awful.” “People telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs … it’s insane.” He also praised fellow athletes Hunter Hess and Michaela Schifrin for speaking out against Trump. Trump called Hess “a real loser” after the Team USA athlete said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Reflecting on the controversy, Kenworthy said, “I think sometimes people forget that you can love the US and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think they can be better.”