Olympics Chief Replacement Teased After Epstein Link Exposed

The man tasked with delivering the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is struggling to guarantee his own spot on the team, even after a top endorsement.

Hollywood mogul Casey Wasserman’s position as Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chair has been under harsh scrutiny since his emails with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, emerged in the Justice Department’s tranche of Epstein files. While the CEO of the massive talent agency Wasserman received backing from the organizers of LA28 on Wednesday, that hasn’t quieted calls for the 51-year-old executive’s removal.

Conversations have reportedly occurred about who could replace Wasserman. Deadline reported on Tuesday that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, 61, has been floated as a potential option.

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have made headlines again after the Department of Justice's Epstein Files release. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

McCarthy would not be an outlier on the Olympic board. The LA28 structure already includes several figures with close ties to President Donald Trump, including former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Trump banker Ken Moelis, and GOP megadonor Diane Hendricks.

Reports of a possible swap have been rebutted by the LA28 Executive Committee of the Board. In a statement to the Daily Beast on Wednesday, the board said that it conducted a review with outside counsel and determined that “Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented.”

LA2028 Olympics Chief Casey Wasserman has faced mounting scrutiny during his appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Based on these findings and what the board referred to as 23-year-old correspondence that occurred before “Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell’s deplorable crimes,” the board determined that “Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games.”

Still, Deadline reports that the CEO is not in the clear. One insider told the outlet on Wednesday that, “this still looks like the beginning of the end, especially if there’s another shoe to drop,” from Wasserman’s past.

Wassmerman exchanged numerous flirtatious emails with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Maxwell, in 2003.

Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman alongside his potential replacement Reynold Hoover. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Wasserman, who was married to music supervisor Laura Ziffren at the time, engaged in suggestive correspondence with Maxwell, telling her he missed her and suggesting they meet. Maxwell replied that she could “drive a man wild,” and the two discussed getting together.

Wasserman issued a statement to The Daily Beast, apologizing for the emails and emphasizing that the interactions occurred “long before her horrific crimes came to light.” He added that he never had a personal relationship with Epstein.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been in talks to take over the LA28 Olympic Chief position. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As a potential replacement, McCarthy’s résumé raises questions. His 239-day stint as Speaker ended in historic fashion when he was ousted by his own party. Some insiders have reportedly expressed skepticism about whether he brings the executive experience needed to manage an event of Olympic scale, according to Deadline.

McCarthy is not the only name the board is circulating. The outlet reported that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and LA28 organizing committee CEO Reynold Hoover have been mentioned in internal discussions amid what sources have described as a “volatile” moment for the organization.

Despite the LA28 board’s backing of Wasserman, which emphasized his “single interaction” with Epstein was during a humanitarian mission to Africa aboard Epstein’s plane, the CEO is still facing external backlash.

Numerous high-profile figures have departed his talent agency, citing Wasserman’s presence in the Epstein files.

Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman appears at the 2026 Winter Olympics as he battles mounting backlash. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Artists, including pop singer Chappell Roan and country music artist Orville Peck, have publicly distanced themselves from Wasserman’s entertainment company following the Epstein revelations. Soccer legend Abby Wambach on Wednesday announced that she was leaving her agent at Wasserman and called for Wasserman’s resignation.

“I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership,” the Olympic gold medalist wrote in a post on Instagram. “He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to.”

Opens in new window Former U.S. Women's National Team player Abby Wambach posted this announcement of her departure from Wasserman on Instagram. Screenshot/Abby Wambach/X

Local elected officials are weighing in. Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman called for Wasserman to resign, warning that his continued presence could become an even “bigger distraction” for the Games.