Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
One of Marco Rubio’s Own Deputies Spread Rumors About His Sexuality
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE
Darren Beattie, fired by the first Trump administration, carried over his controversy into MAGA 2.0.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 10 2025
12:09PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 10 2025
12:07PM EDT
Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
Chelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
Politics
JD Vance Slammed by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine Over Zelensky ‘Ambush’
Sean Craig
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
Usha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell
Trumpland
ICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins