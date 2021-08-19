CHEAT SHEET
OnlyFans Is Moving Away From Hardcore Porn
Starting in October, OnlyFans will no longer allow users to post sexually explicit content, Bloomberg reports. “We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines,” the company said. While the company hasn’t detailed what specifically constitutes “sexually explicit” content—as users will still be allowed to post nude videos and photos—the move is meant to satisfy investors. Some companies have shied away from investing in the popular platform as they are prohibited from pouring money into adult content over fears that minors may be using platform, Axios reports. The site currently boasts more than 130 million users.