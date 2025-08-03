Orlando Bloom Gives Sly Nod to Katy Perry’s Rumored New Romance
The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom seems to be enjoying the public’s shock surrounding his ex-fiancée’s rumored new beau. Bloom has responded to the news that Katy Perry has been spotted socializing with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the form of a comment left on a satirical article. On Friday, popular satire site The Onion posted an article titled “Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” which was accompanied by a Photoshopped image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, and the former German chancellor, 71, getting cozy over a candlelit get-together. Bloom liked the post and commented “👏👏👏,” leading many in the replies to express support for the “soft launch” of his new relationship—and to champion Bloom’s ability to appear unbothered in the face of the fairly unusual news. Bloom and Perry—who share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4—confirmed their split in early July after nine years together.