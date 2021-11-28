WOW—Orolay's Internet-Famous Down Jackets are Up to 40% Off For Cyber Monday

Winter is officially just around the corner (and it's technically, already here for most of us), which means it's time to upgrade your cold-weather outerwear lineup. Thanks to Amazon's epic Cyber Monday sale, you can score the "viral Amazon coat" by premium outerwear brand, Orolay for up to 40 percent off. Yep, Orolay's down jacket sale 2021 is here folks, and it's not one to sit back for.

There's a reason (actually there are tons of reasons) why this covetable coat has become Internet-famous. Not only is the down puffer style coat made with duck down and duck-feather filling for extra warmth and the utmost comfort, but it's also waterproof, which means it's both chic and practical—two essential characteristics the perfect winter coat must have in my book.

Indeed, it comes as no surprise that this down jacket became THE jacket to have back in 2019 (nearly every fashion influencer was spotted in one) and that its widespread popularity has endured. Amazon's Orolay Cyber Monday sale includes not only the O.G. down jacket for women, but the brand's other best-selling styles for men, women, and kids are also marked down right now, including the Orolay Men’s Thickened Down Jacket Winter Warm Down Coat (was $129 , now $76), the Orolay Men's Down Jacket Winter Bubble Coat Puffer Jacket with Adjustable Hood (was $150, now $97), and the ultra-chic Orolay Women’s Fleece Down Coat Thickened Winter Puffer Down Jacket (was $160, now $112).

Looking for something stylish but slightly more lightweight? Check out Orolay's gorgeous classic trench coat, which is on sale for just $63 right now (was $100). Regardless of which style (or styles) you opt for, one thing's for sure—stock is selling out fast, so act quickly.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Down from $160 Buy at Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Winter Jacket Down from $130 Buy at Amazon $ 76 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Orolay Sherpa Fleece Down Thickened Coat Down from $160 Buy at Amazon $ 112 Free Shipping | Free Returns

