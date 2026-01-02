Oscar Nominee, 73, Facing Eviction Over $60K in Back Rent
Troubled actor Mickey Rourke has been told to pay nearly $60,000 in overdue rent on his L.A. home or vacate the premises. Rourke, 73, was served with a notice according to a complaint filed on Dec. 29 and obtained by People. His landlord, Eric Goldie, said Rourke was first served a notice on Dec. 18 that stated he owes $59,100 in back rent and he needs to pay it or vacate the property within three days. Goldie said Rourke allegedly “failed to comply with the requirements” of the Dec. 18 notice, which was posted on the premises and also mailed, due to the Iron Man 2 star not being home at the time to receive it. Rourke began leasing the property in March 2025 with the rent set at $5,200 a month before increasing to $7,000. Goldie is requesting the back payment as well as compensation for his legal fees and the “forfeiture” of their rental agreement. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Rourke for comment. Former boxer Rourke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Wrestler. He was recently in the headlines for being removed from the U.K.’s version of Celebrity Big Brother in April last year. He made homophobic remarks to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, and left the reality show due to “inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.” That incident prompted Bella Thorne to accuse Rourke of allegedly bruising her genitals on the set of the horror thriller Girl, calling it “one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”