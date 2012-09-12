Our Boys in Striped Pants

This seems an appropriate moment to say: Americans don't appreciate the courage, skill, and competence of the civilians who represent the United States in embassies around the world. They often offer a less-armored target to America's enemies than do US military personnel. In embassies from Caracas to Kabul, I've watched in action some of the most impressive Americans I've ever had the honor to know. During the Wikileaks affairs, we all had the chance to read sensitive cables and to discover how perceptive, shrewd, intelligent -and often funny - America's diplomats can be. Today we are reminded of another fact they live with every day: diplomats also serve on the front lines of global conflict, doing the nation's work often at great personal risk.