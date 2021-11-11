Outrage Erupts After Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Makes Bizarre Asian Food Comment
WAIT WHAT?
The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is once again at the center of a firestorm, this time for a strange statement about lunch.
“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming... isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the court on Thursday, possibly referring to the recent logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It was not immediately clear why Schroeder, who is presiding over a racially-charged case in Wisconsin, might make a joke about a port problem in California and Asian food.
The bizarre moment immediately spurred new outrage against a judge whose cranky demeanor and alleged bias in favor of the white defendant have been points of contention throughout the murder trial of a white teen who killed two people and injured a third. Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted: “It’s pretty clear that this man should not be a judge of anything.”