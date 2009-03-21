Palin’s Legal Troubles Pile Up

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Anchorage Daily News
Maybe Sarah Palin can use some of the stimulus money to bail out herself? The Anchorage Daily News reports that the Alaska Governor “owes more than a half million dollars to an Anchorage law firm that has defended her against ethics complaints, and she may create a legal fund to pay the bill.” Palin has dismissed the complaints against her, including Troopergate. "I must defend against these baseless ethics accusations out of my own pocket as the use of public monies to do so could itself violate state law," she said in a complaint of her own.