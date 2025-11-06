Pam Bondi Sharpens Knives for Next Trump Nemesis

The Justice Department is preparing to issue a series of grand jury subpoenas related to its investigation into former CIA director John Brennan.

It’s part of the probe based out of South Florida looking into the fierce Donald Trump critic and federal investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports.

Brennan served as spy chief during the Obama administration but departed the agency in early 2017.

The Justice Department is reportedly preparing grand jury subpoenas in its investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The investigation is being supervised by U.S. attorney for the District of Southern Florida Jason Reding Quiñones in consultation with senior Justice Department staff, MSNBC reported.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

In August, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered an investigation into how Obama administration officials handled intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It followed the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard making a criminal referral accusing top officials on “treasonous conspiracy” but struggled to make the case publicly with a series of declassified documents which did little to show any wrongdoing.

President Obama’s office even called her accusations a “distraction” from the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files in a brutal statement in response.

The new probe comes just two years after special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr in late 2020, completed his own investigation into the 2016 election and Russian interference and found no criminal wrongdoing by Brennan or other top officials.

Last month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan separately accused Brennan of lying to Congress and urged the Justice Department to seek criminal charges.

The former CIA director has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the allegations regarding his agency’s handling of intelligence related to Russian interference in 2016.

Brennan is one of several Trump critics who have been investigated by the Justice Department since Trump returned to office.