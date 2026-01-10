Panicked Hannity Fails to Bait Anti-ICE Protester in Live Interview

Sean Hannity was left disappointed after his attempt to embarrass anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis completely derailed.

During Friday night’s episode of Hannity on Fox News, the MAGA host instructed reporter Garrett Tenney to speak with a protester on the scene of an anti-ICE march taking place in the streets of Minneapolis.

“Can you speak to anyone that is marching right now and ask them what they are marching about?” Hannity said as his on-the-scene reporter paced down the sidewalk parallel to the demonstration.

Widow and mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Facebook

The city’s downtown filled with hundreds of protesters following Wednesday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

After Tenney described the demonstration as a “DIY marching band going through the city with pots and pans,” Hannity prompted the correspondent to speak with a protester on the ground to ask them why they were marching.

Tenney asked the question to a protester in front of him, hoping to spark some tension, but was met with a straightforward answer.

“I’m just here because I think it’s absolutely disgusting what ICE is doing here,” the protester said. “I think it’s absolutely abhorrent that they’re kidnapping people. I‘m disgusted that they murdered an innocent human being. The entire thing just absolutely abhors me—it has to stop immediately."

Garrett Tenney interviewing a Minneapolis anti-ICE protester on January 9. Screenshot/Fox News

“I’m glad that there are so many people out here trying to stop this, because it’s abhorrent,” he added.

Tenney, at Hannity’s request, then asked the protester his thoughts on the videos that circulated of the shooting, parroting the administration’s take that Good was intending to hit the officer with her car.

“When you saw this video that was out,” Tenney asked. “Did you have any concern that it looked like this woman may have been driving her vehicle at the officer?”

An onlooker holds a sign that reads "Shame" as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the agent, “fearing for his life” killed a woman during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“That’s not what it looked like to me at all,” the protester replied. “And, I mean, even if you did assume that was the case—which it absolutely is not—we are supposed to train officers to be responsible in these kinds of situations, and judge the situation objectively, look at it reasonably. There’s just absolutely no justification for this."

“Looking at the video from both angles—I know there was another video that came out earlier today from a different angle—you can very clearly tell that she is evacuating the scene," the protester, whose name Tenney did not get, continued. “There is absolutely no evidence that there’s any attempt to drive the vehicle into the officers.”

Over a thousand people marched through downtown Minneapolis during a protest against the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents January 9, 2026. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tenney then—again prompted by an unsatisfied sounding Hannity—asked the protester his opinion on people being in the country illegally, to which the person replied, “They have the right to be here, frankly.”

“That’s just my opinion,” he added. “A basic human right is freedom of movement. We recognize that in the United Nations Charter.”

The protester ended the interview with a smile and showed off his instrument of choice: a bell that he got from “someone handing out free stuff.”

The scene of the aftermath of a shooting near Portland and 34th in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 7, 2026. Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Hannity cut back from the live footage to remark defeatedly, “We are a nation of laws, and a constitutional republic. And if you want to come into the country, do so legally.”

It’s not the first time the show’s Trump-loving host has been embarrassed by a segment going off the rails.

In November, Hannity spoke with liberal radio host Stephanie Miller in a segment intended to mock her over a viral edited photo of her kissing Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s shoes, but quickly found himself on the defensive as Miller blasted Fox News’ lack of coverage over the Epstein files.

“You know the funniest thing about this story is Trump’s all over the Epstein files, and I wonder if they’re going to release that after the big bombshell!” she said, following the House Oversight Committee’s release of over 20,000 documents related to the investigation into infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. “I didn’t see anything about that on Fox News today.”