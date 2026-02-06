Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Dem
A Jan. 6 rioter who received a pardon from President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after prosecutors said he threatened to kill U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During a hearing in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. “Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. Moynihan was charged in October after he sent text messages about a Jeffries appearance in New York City that month, which said, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and that Jeffries “must be eliminated.” Moynihan also wrote, “I will kill him for the future.” A court complaint said the messages placed the recipient “in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination” of Jeffries by Moynihan. Moynihan had previously been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in the White House. Moynihan is due to be sentenced on April 2.