Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz’s Teacher Shares Chilling Notes She Made About Him
‘I WANT TO KILL’
Carrie Yon, the eighth grade teacher of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, shared notes on her former student in court Thursday as Cruz faces a possible death sentence for slaughtering 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Yon painted a picture of a boy who was quick to anger, screamed impulsively, stole, used racial slurs, was obsessed with firearms and homicide, and had parents who were in denial. In one note, Yon called Cruz a “danger to students and faculty” who didn’t understand the difference between violent video games and reality. Yon said Cruz was fixated on depicting death and explicit sex scenes, and at one point told her “I want to kill!” In a documented conversation with Cruz’s mother, Yon insisted he be transferred to a school that could address his emotional and behavioral issues, and that he shouldn’t be playing games that depict violence. In response, Cruz’s mother said she was allowing him to play Xbox and suggested there was a possibility he would be getting a BB gun.