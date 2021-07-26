Parkland Survivor’s QAnon-Obsessed Dad Now Believes Massacre Was a Hoax: Report
‘FAR GONE’
A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 people dead told Vice News his father has become an ardent QAnon follower—and now believes the massacre was a hoax. The former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, who graduated this last year, spoke to Vice under an alias, after recently sharing his family’s story on a Reddit thread that helps friends and family members of QAnon believers. “Bill” said his dad became obsessed with the conspiracy theory during the pandemic, and started believing the school shooting was a “false flag” event after watching a video of QAnon supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg. It’s gotten so bad that his father, who used to be understanding of his trauma, now taunts him for “being part” of a hoax, Bill said. “That person is completely gone and I miss him so fucking much,” Bill said in a post. Bill, who is now 18, plans to move out of his family’s home. “I don’t know how to help someone that far gone,” he told Vice.