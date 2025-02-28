Opinion

Partners in Crime: JD Vance and Germany’s No. 2 Right Winger

GET RECHT!

The wives both politicians chose give an illusion of embracing diversity when, in fact, they embrace “remigration.”

Eleanor Clift
Eleanor Clift
Opinion
A photo illustration of Sarah Bossard, Alice Weidel, JD Vance, and Usha Vance.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram
Eleanor Clift

Eleanor Clift

eleanorclift

eleanor.clift@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsGene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Family Deaths Deepen Mystery
Staff
TrumplandTrump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsChilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson