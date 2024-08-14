Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Persuaded Travis Kelce to Grow His Hair
SPLIT ENDZ
It’s clearly hard to say no to Taylor Swift, especially when she’s telling you to shake it off a little. Patrick Mahomes jokes that he tried forever to persuade his pal Travic Kelce, 34, to grow his hair out and it was only when the omnipresent singer came along that the tight end agreed to relax his usual buzz cut style. “I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes, 28, told SiriusXM NFL Radio. The Kansas City Chiefs teammates have become fast friends and have been hanging out this summer with Swift and Mahomes’ wife Brittany, who has posted some snaps from London and Amsterdam. Mahomes may not be responsible for Kelce’s new hairstyle, but he takes credit for their relationship after inviting the NFL player to his first Taylor concert at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.