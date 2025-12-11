Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I love going to the hair salon bi-weekly for professional conditioning treatments, but when I can’t get in my hairstylist’s chair, I’m left to my own devices. I’ll be honest—cleansing and conditioning my very thick, textured hair is not my favorite thing to do, but sometimes, it’s a necessity. Finding products formulated for textured hair and a sensitive scalp can be a challenge, but Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Special Collection delivers.

I had heard of Paul Mitchell, but I had never used any of the brand’s products until I received a bundle of its tea tree collection in the Baby2Baby Gala gift bag. I was hesitant to try a new brand at first (I’ve been fiercely loyal to Mizani and Cecred for years to nourish my sensitive scalp and coarse roots), but I’m glad I took the chance on this new lineup—my hair has never been happier.

Unfortunately, my hair is severely damaged from years of protective styles (weaves, braids, and ponytails). It’s super dry, my ends are brittle, and my scalp is constantly irritated and flaky. This means I have to be extra careful with the products I use when I’m not in the hands of a professional, so my at-home haircare lineup centers on products that moisturize, fortify, and soothe scalp irritation.

After doing some research, I learned that tea tree oil has natural antifungal properties, so it’s been shown to help fight dandruff and scalp irritation by keeping hair follicles clear (just like the pores on your face, your scalp’s follicles are also prone to congestion) and targeting the fungus that causes flakes and dandruff. Aside from scalp health, it may also help boost hair growth, strengthen strands, and prevent breakage. In a nutshell, it sounded like tea tree was the solution to all of my hair problems.

Each of the products in Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Collection is formulated with Australian tea tree oil and a variety of damage-reducing botanicals, with categories for varying hair types, such as dry or fine hair. While I was confident that the tea tree oil (along with other hair all-stars like jojoba seed oil and caryocar brasiliense fruit oil) would help, I didn’t think that the products would be able to penetrate my thick, textured hair. Fortunately, I was wrong.

The tea tree shampoo and conditioner cut through dandruff with a gentle tingling sensation while adding moisture and shine. Afterward, I followed up with the 15-in-1 mask, a multitasking formula that helps detangle, repair, and soften hair. While I still love my salon visits, it’s safe to say that this tea tree-powered trio is my new at-home go-to for maintenance in between visits.

Tea Tree Special Shampoo I love the tingling sensation this revitalizing shampoo delivers—it makes me feel like I can feel the deep cleaning in real time. It leaves my hair feeling refreshed and thoroughly cleansed without being stripped. Shop At Amazon $ 20 Free Returns | Free Shipping Shop At Ulta $ 20

Tea Tree Special Conditioner The Tea Tree conditioner has become my go-to—even after blow-drying, my hair didn't revert to dry, brittle strands. Shop At Paul Mitchell $ 20 Shop At Ulta $ 20

15-in-1 Deep Conditioning Mask While not a part of the tea tree collection, this miracle mask tackles 15 different hair concerns, leaving my hair feeling smooth, conditioned, and strong. From detangling to adding shine, this multitasker is a must for any hair type. Shop At Amazon $ 24 Free Returns | Free Shipping Shop At Paul Mitchell $ 24

