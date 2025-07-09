The daughter of legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon wants payback for Richard Gere selling her childhood home.

“Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere–I do!” pop artist Lulu Simon, 30, blasted on her Instagram stories in an all-caps rant on Tuesday.

She shared a screenshot of a post that said her childhood home in Connecticut “is being torn down” just a few years after Pretty Woman actor Gere, 75, bought it. “Preservationists are saying to salvage its 1930s charm before the 32-acre lot is turned into nine new homes,” the post said.

Gere, 75, purchased the estate from Paul Simon in 2022, allegedly promising to preserve the property. But the actor and his wife Alejandra Silva, 42, sold the property two years later, in November 2024, to SBP Homes for $10.75 million, making a slight loss.

Richard Gere purchased the 32-acre estate from Paul Simon in 2022, allegedly promising to preserve the land. Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

“He bought my childhood home, promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase, proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots,” Simon wrote over a selfie on her Instagram Story. “Hate him!”

In another Instagram Story, the musician shared a photo of a younger Gere surrounded by photos of dogs and cats. “I hope my dead pets buried in that back yard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” she added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Gere’s publicist for comment.

The property, described by Mansion Global as an English country-style estate, features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, terraced patios, a pool, perennial gardens, woodland trails, a rock-rimmed brook, a natural pond, and a waterfall.

Richard Gere purchased the 32-acre estate from legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon (pictured) in 2022, allegedly promising to preserve the land. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gere reportedly had initial plans to transform parts of the land into a farm. But in April 2024, he told Vanity Fair España that he and his wife planned to relocate to her native Spain to be closer to her family.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture,” he said. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The developer plans to carve up the estate into nine vacant lots, ranging between 2.2 and 4.8 acres. They will be sold empty, giving buyers the chance to build their dream homes from the ground up, according to news website CT Insider.

“We’re very excited about this project. From the beginning, our goal was to thoughtfully accommodate a wide range of interests in how the property would be developed,” SBP Homes project manager Adam Sherer said in a statement in April.