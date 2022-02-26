‘Pawn Stars’ Son Being Sued by His Own Mother Over Money

CHEAT SHEET
The star of the reality show Pawn Stars is being sued by his own mother, who claims that he made her sign over her interest in the business while she was recovering from a coma. Joanne Harrison also claims that her son Rick has stopped sending her money from her husband’s share of the business, which she inherited when he died in 2018. The Las Vegas Review-Journal said that Rick Harrison denies the allegations. “I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain,” he said in an email to the newspaper.