President Donald Trump has finally received an award he may not want.

A 10-foot-tall gold trophy commemorating the president’s continuation of his war on Iran was mysteriously erected on the National Mall on Monday morning.

The trophy is said to be the “largest ever awarded” to a sitting president, according to the anonymous artist group behind the installation, which told The Daily Beast. A plaque near the trophy praises the 80-year-old’s “enthusiastic participation” in the conflict that he started and appears unable to finish.

The trophy is "an attempt to de-escalate the conflict through positive reinforcement," the group said. The Secret Handshake /The Secret Handshake

“We hereby award President Donald J. Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran War,” the plaque reads. “While some concern themselves with military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate regardless of the final score.”

The artists took their ribbing of Trump even further, comparing the president to “children everywhere who receive recognition for simply showing up.”

The installation also doubles as the “Donald Trump Trophy Donation Center,” where the public can drop off their own prizes for Trump, according to Secret Handshake, the artist group behind the monument.

The plaque is a satirical play on Trump's love for awards. The Secret Handshake /The Secret Handshake

“Together, we hope that if enough trophies are donated, he will be perceived as a winner and not feel the need to bomb other countries,” a spokesperson told the Daily Beast on Monday.

Donations will be accepted throughout the week, they added. A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Secret Handshake /The Secret Handshake

The statue was a personal affront to Trump after his failed campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize last year, during which he falsely and repeatedly claimed to have solved seven, eight, and even nine conflicts—both before and after the Norwegian Nobel Committee snubbed him for the world’s most coveted award.

Try as he might, the president doesn’t seem to have a handle on the war he actually started on February 28. After an intense exchange of fire over the weekend despite a so-called peace deal, Washington and Tehran both insisted Monday that they alone control the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported.

Admittedly, the president has said he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of peace” after not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in November. He does not appear to have changed his stance, despite seizing the coveted award from exiled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time the Secret Handshake has hit the president where it hurts. In May, the group assembled three fully functional arcade cabinets, plastered with cartoonish paintings of the president, in West Potomac Park on the National Mall.

Titled Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell, the installations mock the Trump administration’s controversial war propaganda on social media, which has included bizarre video game-style footage, including clips from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All three arcade cabinets are fully functional. The Secret Hand/The Secret Handshake

A month before that, the Secret Handshake was behind a statue at the Lincoln Memorial depicting the White House’s historic Lincoln bathroom—which Trump remodeled in Mar-a-Lago fashion—titled “A Throne Fit For A King.”

The art came just a day after Trump presented giant mockups of his White House ballroom renovation to the press, even as he claimed he was busy “fighting wars.”

Perhaps most famously, the group also debuted a 12-foot statue of the president and his once-close pal Jeffrey Epstein, their latest in multiple depictions of Trump and the pedophile.

In October, the anonymous pranksters’ now-infamous Epstein/Trump friendship statue was taken down by the United States Park Police, in violation of the permit it had obtained from the U.S. Department of the Interior, after it reportedly infuriated the White House.