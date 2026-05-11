Trump Humiliated by Brutal New Arcade Game He Can’t Win

President Donald Trump has no chance of winning an arcade game that appeared near the Washington D.C. War Memorial on Monday morning.

Three fully functioning arcade cabinets, plastered with cartoonish paintings of the president, were unveiled near the White House in West Potomac Park on the National Mall.

Titled Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell, the installations mock the Trump administration’s controversial war propaganda on social media, which has included bizarre video game-style footage, including clips from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

“The Trump administration knows that the best way to sell combat is by making it a video game, that’s why they’ve been pumping out the ‘sickest’ Iran War video game hype reels,” a plaque near the arcade cabinets reads. “But why stop at clips when you could go full throttle? Introducing Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell, a high-octane, flag-waving, boots-on-the-ground simulator where freedom isn’t debated, it’s deployed. No briefings, no hesitation; just pure pixelated patriotism. Strap in and play hard, because this game may never end.”

All three arcade cabinets are fully functional. The Secret Hand/The Secret Handshake

They will remain in place for several days, according to the group behind the stunt. The Secret Hand/The Secret Handshake

The video games will remain at the memorial for several days and will be open for anyone to play, according to Secret Handshake, the artists behind the installation. And for those outside D.C., the anonymous group also released an online version.

Operation Epic Furious is filled with prompts designed specifically to mock the 79-year-old president, including social media rage-posting battles against Iranian schoolgirls, low-flow shower heads, and “other threats to American freedom like DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] and The Pope,” the artists told the Daily Beast.

The game is also available online. The Secret Hand/The Secret Handshake

“And just to save you time, the only way you can lose is by trying to hold Melania’s hand,” they added. “But it’s The Middle East, so you also can’t win either.”

Trump's trigger-happy mindset is in full force throughout the game. screenshot/epicfurious.co/epicfurious.com

The game references several of Trump's most recent controversies, including his threat to wipe out an entire country on Truth Social. screenshot/epic/epicfurious.com

The game also features some of the president’s most prominent—and polarizing—administration officials. Inside the game, so-called ‘Secretary of War’ Pete Hegseth instructs Trump to hop aboard Kid Rock’s helicopter en route to war-torn Iran—a reference to the secretary’s recent joyride with the right-wing rocker in Army Apache helicopters last month.

Hegseth is one of many Trumpworld characters to appear in the game. Screenshot/Epic/epicfurious.com

Also among the game’s cast of characters is the ever-so embattled FBI Director Kash Patel, who laments about losing beer pong balls amid real-life allegations that he is an out-of-control drinker.

The embattled FBI director is also featured. The Secret Hand/The Secret Handshake

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the video game.

This isn’t the first time the anonymous artist group has ridiculed the president. Just last month, the Secret Handshake was behind a statue at the Lincoln Memorial depicting the White House’s historic Lincoln bathroom—which Trump remodeled in Mar-a-Lago fashion—titled “A Throne Fit For A King.”

The art came just a day after Trump presented giant mockups of his White House ballroom renovation to the press, even as he claimed he was busy “fighting wars.”