Peanuts Cut Risk of Allergies for Babies

A study in The New England Journal of Medicine reports that peanut products actually reduce the risk of allergies in babies. A research team from King’s College London conducted trials on 628 babies and found that their risk of developing allergies fell by more than 80 percent. Still, the researchers warned parents not to experiment on their own children without a doctor’s help and not to give children under 5 whole peanuts, which pose a risk of choking.