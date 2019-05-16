House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the White House’s letter rejecting the House Judiciary Committee’s request for documents from 81 individuals and groups within Trump’s orbit “a joke.” “The letter that came from the White House yesterday was completely outrageous,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday, referring to White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s letter to Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY). According to NBC News, the speaker said the letter was “beneath the dignity of the presidency of the United States, in defiance of our Constitution. Shame on them.” Nadler sent the request to the White House in early March as part of a wide-ranging probe into potential abuse of power. In the Wednesday letter, Cipollone claimed the committee had no right to “replow the same ground” as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.