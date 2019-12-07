Peloton ‘Wife’ Speaks Out After New Aviation Gin Commercial
The actress from the now-infamous Peloton commercial, and subsequent Aviation gin commercial, has spoken out about the whole ordeal. “Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement,” Monica Ruiz said in a statement to Deadline. “When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation. I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.” The Peloton ad—which depicts a husband purchasing a Peloton bike for his already fit wife—sparked fierce criticism and allegations of sexism earlier this week.
In the new ad for Aviation Gin, Ruiz is sitting with friends staring ahead in awkward silence, mimicking her terrified expression at times in the Peloton ad. The pals tell her she is “safe here” and toast to “new beginnings,” before Ruiz downs the cocktail. The Peloton “husband” also spoke out in a post on Psychology Today, where actor Sean Hunter said he was concerned for possible repercussions in his acting career and personal life. “If recognized on the street, what will people’s first opinions be of me? The aftermath of the commercial has left me with more questions than answers, and this is only half the story,” he wrote.