A Pennsylvania state legislator received word he had tested positive for COVID-19 while in the middle of a meeting with President Trump, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Sen. Doug Mastriano came to the White House last Wednesday to discuss the president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to the AP, when he was told mid-meeting he had tested positive for the virus. Mastriano’s son and his friend, who attended the meeting with the president and Republican state legislators, also tested positive for the virus. Several members of the Trump administration have previously tested positive for COVID-19, with the president himself briefly being hospitalized with the virus in October.