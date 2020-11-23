Pennsylvania Supreme Court Kills Trump Bid to Disqualify Ballots
BITES THE DUST
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court drove roughly a half dozen nails into the Trump campaign’s coffin on Monday—bringing the hammer down on its attempts to throw out votes for incomplete information on outer envelopes.
Ruling on a handful of appeals involving a few thousand votes in Philadelphia, the state’s highest bench ruled 4-3 that counties do not have to toss absentee ballots on which Pennsylvanians have failed to completely handwrite their name, the date, and their address “where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged.” President Donald Trump’s campaign has sought to throw out ballots lacking complete voter information in multiple counties on technical grounds, but has largely shied away from repeating his spectacular accusations of mass fraud in court.
Even the three dissenting Supreme Court justices agreed that the lack of handwritten names and addresses are unimportant, but asserted that requiring a date on the ballot is a key guarantee of eligibility and legitimacy.