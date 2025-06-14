The Pentagon’s prior knowledge of Israel’s “preemptive strike” on Iran appears to have been betrayed by a social media account that tracks pizza orders.

The Pentagon Pizza Report on X monitors foot traffic at pizza shops near the Department of Defense in Arlington, Virginia. After logging normal foot traffic on Thursday, the account recorded “extremely high levels of traffic” leading up to Israel’s early morning June 13 attack on Iran.

With about an hour left before close, the 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon (about 8 min drive) is experiencing EXTREMELY high levels of traffic compared to a normal Thursday at about 11:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/TnItUDysyq — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 13, 2025

Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio rushed to assure that America had no involvement in the attack.

However, the Pentagon Pizza Report suggested that the Pentagon at least knew the attack was in the works, judging by “surging” orders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left), pictured with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the United States was not involved in the attack. OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hours before Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” four pizza shops “surged in traffic,” according to the account. Social media commentators suggested that the correlation could be a potential national security risk.

Both Dominos locations nearby the Pentagon continue to have abnormally high amounts of traffic for a Friday at around 7:08pm ET.



The nearest gay bar to the Pentagon is also being reported as having VERY HIGH levels of activity.



These are conflicting indicators! pic.twitter.com/tYJcxqoPUu — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 13, 2025

“They should really open a secret Dominos inside the building,” quipped one social media commentator as another commentator asked in Spanish, “Do they eat pizza in Iran?”

Another X commentator added, “I feel like this really is telling us that there’s a panic at these places.”