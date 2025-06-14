The Pentagon’s prior knowledge of Israel’s “preemptive strike” on Iran appears to have been betrayed by a social media account that tracks pizza orders.
The Pentagon Pizza Report on X monitors foot traffic at pizza shops near the Department of Defense in Arlington, Virginia. After logging normal foot traffic on Thursday, the account recorded “extremely high levels of traffic” leading up to Israel’s early morning June 13 attack on Iran.
Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio rushed to assure that America had no involvement in the attack.
However, the Pentagon Pizza Report suggested that the Pentagon at least knew the attack was in the works, judging by “surging” orders.
Hours before Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” four pizza shops “surged in traffic,” according to the account. Social media commentators suggested that the correlation could be a potential national security risk.
“They should really open a secret Dominos inside the building,” quipped one social media commentator as another commentator asked in Spanish, “Do they eat pizza in Iran?”
Another X commentator added, “I feel like this really is telling us that there’s a panic at these places.”
According to Pentagon Pizza Report, the Domino’s near the White House experienced “another LARGE surge in activity” as Iran commenced its retaliation against Israel with its own barrage of missiles.