CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
PepsiCo Changes ‘Aunt Jemima’ to ‘Pearl Milling Company’
‘NEW DAY’
Read it at TMZ
PepsiCo has released the new name of its Aunt Jemima pancake syrup: Pearl Milling Company. The name is a reference to the 19th-century company that first made pancake mix, and the new logo will feature a color scheme of scarlet, orange, and white, similar to its previous iteration. PepsiCo said in a statement that it was “starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company… rooted in the brand's historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table.” The food and beverage giant vowed last year to change the name and picture on the syrup bottle, originally based on the figure of a Black servant in a white household known as a “mammy,” in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd.