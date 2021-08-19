Woman Who Accused MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer of Sexual Assault Denied Permanent Restraining Order
‘GRATEFUL’
The woman who filed for a permanent restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was denied Thursday by Los Angeles judge. The woman previously accused Bauer of sexual assault, with Bauer countering that it was consensual rough sex. A temporary restraining order was granted to the alleged victim but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman has ruled that Bauer wasn’t a threat to the woman. “We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today,” said Shawn Holley, an attorney for Bauer. The woman’s attorney, Lisa Helfend Meyer, said Bauer’s true character was revealed “for all the world to see.” She said she hoped Bauer would get help in the future.