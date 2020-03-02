The Powerful Gay Meaning of Pete Buttigieg’s Presidential Run

GAME CHANGER

The debate over the kind of gay candidate Pete Buttigieg was unfairly obscured his bravery, and his presidential run’s historic significance. It should not undermine its legacy.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

opinion

REUTERS

The opinion pieces, the social media fracas, the intra-LGBTQ disagreements over Pete Buttigieg and what he meant as a gay presidential candidate have spanned the months of his history-making run for office, which ended on Sunday night.

It has been, simply put, exhausting and not-a-little depressing, with Buttigieg’s candidacy seen in starkly polarized terms: a celebration of progress or an indictment of heteronormativity; a gay man standing on the American national stage, speaking eloquently about his own struggle for self-acceptance, or just another privileged white man able to “pass” without offering much to LGBTQ people who are not what he is perceived to be.

    Instead of feeling what it was—momentous, a real moment of gay pride and political change in the 50th anniversary year of the Stonewall Riots—Buttigieg’s candidacy often felt like a vituperatively disputed LGBTQ cultural flashpoint, a vexed Rubik’s Cube of debates around sexuality and identity with no solution, and lots of flushed cheeks and raised voices.