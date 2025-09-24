Politics

Buttigieg Mocks Tucker Carlson for Demanding ‘Gay Sex’ Quiz

Carlson accused the Democratic politician of being “a fake gay guy.”

Pete Buttigieg scoffed at Tucker Carlson’s strange desire to grill him with intimate questions on his sexuality.

Carlson bizarrely accused the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation of being “a fake gay guy” and wants to get to the bottom of it by asking him “very specific questions about gay sex.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - MAY 13, 2025: Pete Buttigieg speaks at a town hall hosted by VoteVets at the Veteran's Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo by KC McGinnis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Buttigieg came out as gay while serving as the mayor of his hometown, South Bend, Indiana. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Buttigieg, who came out as gay in 2015, said he wouldn’t want to “discuss anything with Tucker Carlson.” And this matter puts him off the most.

“I cannot think of a topic I would like to discuss less with Tucker Carlson than that,” he said, holding back laughter, at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor to journalist Kara Swisher.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor admitted that he does have a bit of “morbid curiosity,” but quickly backpedaled, saying, “Actually, no.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Tucker Carlson echoed Buttigieg’s sentiment about not wanting to speak with the alt-right podcaster Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Carlson launched his heterosexual allegations when speaking with conservative commentator Michael Knowles on a Sept. 3 episode of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show.

“My gay producer was always like ‘he’s not gay.’ He was with a girl like 20 minutes ago and like he wants to be the Democratic nominee, it’s like ‘Time for a gay guy!’” Carlson said.

Carlson continued, echoing Buttigieg’s sentiment about not wanting to speak with the alt-right podcaster.

“He’s never agreed to interview, but I’m gonna ask him like some very specific questions about gay sex and see if he can even answer. I doubt he even knows!” Carlson said.

It is unclear why Carlson, who has been married to his wife for more than 30 years, believes he is an expert on gay sex.

Buttigieg came out as gay while serving as the mayor of his hometown, South Bend, Indiana.

He married his partner, Chasten Buttigieg, in 2018, and three years later, the couple adopted twins—a boy and a girl.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Chasten Buttigieg and husband United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg pose backstage at "Into The Woods" on Broadway at The St. James Theater on October 22, 2022 in New York City.
He married his partner, Chasten Buttigieg, in 2018. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Buttigieg joked that Carlson’s out-of-left-field theory is actually progressive.

“I suppose it’s a sign of progress that their idea of a conspiracy is that I’m actually secretly straight,” he joked. “We are through the looking glass now.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (R) and husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope and Gus attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn.
Pete Buttigieg and his partner Chasten Buttigieg adopted two kids together after tying the knot in 2018. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Swisher, who was one of the few openly gay tech journalists in the ’90s, gave some advice to Buttigieg, which she claims has proved helpful for her.

“You have to say, ‘Tucker, I’m not interested,’” she said. “‘Stop flirting with me.’ They go away really quick.”

