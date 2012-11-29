Petraeus: I ‘Screwed Up Royally’

CHEAT SHEET
Realizing it is always the first step. Former CIA director David Petraeus admitted that he “screwed up royally,” according to a newly-released letter to an old army friend. Petraeus stepped down earlier this month after admitting to an extramarital affair—a confession that set off a media frenzy surrounding the woman he had affair with, Paula Broadwell, and a suspected third woman, Jill Kelley, whose emails with Petraeus’s successor at NATO are also under scrutiny. “I paid the price (appropriately) and I sought to do the right thing at the end of the day,” Petraeus wrote in the Nov. 20th hand-written letter. Petraeus also indicated that he will stay in his marriage with wife Holly, writing “Team Petreaus will survive though [I] have obviously created an enormous difficulty for us.”