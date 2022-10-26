I Tried the TikTok-viral Pheromone Perfume—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I've never been one to doubt the mood-boosting superpowers of fragrance. While I’m pretty discerning about what beauty products I spend my money on, I’ve always regarded perfume as a worthy splurge thanks to its therapeutic properties. I have always worn fragrance for myself—I even used to wear it to the gym to make myself happy instead of attracting potential suitors or garnering compliments. It’s an olfactory indulgence that qualities as a self-care for me—it just makes me happy. Naturally, when I discovered Pure Instinct’s roll-on Phermone Perfume on a TikTok binge, I was utterly intrigued by the glowing reviews and hype the affordable scent had amassed.

The unisex fragrance is infused with “human-compatible pheromones” and is formulated to mix seamlessly with your own naturally-occurring pheromones and body chemistry for a customized aroma. The essential oil fragrance scent is alternatively dubbed a “Pheromone Attractant Cologne for Women and Men,” and countless reviews swear by its alluring and sex appeal-boosting effects. In fact, several reviews from waitresses and customer services workers stated that when they wore Pure Instinct’s Pheromones Perfume their tips more than doubled. Impressive! Other TikTokers called it “catnip for him” claiming that the scent caused romantic partners to swoon.

“As a server, I interact with many people on a daily basis. I also have a pretty clear way to tell whether or not this product works. On days I wore this to work, my tips were considerably higher on a regular basis. On a slow night when I historically have made between 50 and 70 dollars I will make upwards of 100 dollars when I wear this fragrance,” wrote one five-star reviewer on Amazon. Aside from attracting humans, apparently, this pheromone scent is also a hit with animals as well. “I wear this for the unusual scent. I really like it but so does the next-door neighbor's dog. She was ok with me before but when I wear this pheromone perfume she LOVES me. Won’t leave my side and can’t take her eyes off of me,” another review wrote.

I’m not gonna lie—I spend a solid hour just reading the reviews of the perfume for sheet entertainment value, but afterward, I knew I had to try it for myself. I did mention the Pure Instinct perfume to my husband before buying it, but I didn’t give him a heads-up when I was wearing it. I’m pretty loyal to my rotation of fragrances, so he definitely noticed when I wore the new one, but he had no idea it was the said pheromone perfume being put to the test the first time I put it on. We’re newlyweds, so there isn’t a lack of desire at this point, but I still wanted to test his reaction.

On the first test drive, I wore the perfume by itself. It smelled like a nice fragrance. The scent is subtle and, I would imagine, universally flattering and gender-neutral, but it definitely smells much more expensive than it actually is. It isn’t as potent or long-lasting as my go-to fragrance, which is to be expected. My husband definitely noticed that I had a new perfume on, but compared to the wild and steamy reviews I read, I was somewhat disappointed by his lackluster reaction. I had to apply several layers to build up to the level of scent that I like, but I do appreciate how it is buildable and not overbearing. It’s definitely not the type of fragrance that’s going to give you a migraine.

The next time I wore Pure Instinct, I decided to mix it in with one of my go-to fragrances (and the one I wore on my wedding day), Ellis Brooklyn’s SUPER AMBER Eau de Parfum. Boom! Let’s just say that the combination of the two resulted in a success story. Perhaps it was Amber perfume that elicited an olfactory response based on a fond memory, but I think more than likely it was the added boost of sex appeal courtesy of the Pure Instinct addition. Either way, I’ve used the perfume cocktail consistently since my first test drive, and the results have remained consistent. I have five dogs and I think they love me unconditionally, so I can’t speak to the animal whisperer claims, but I imagine adding Pure Instinct to the mix certainly wouldn’t hurt.

