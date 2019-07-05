CHEAT SHEET
Phillies Outfielder Odubel Herrera Suspended for Rest of Season After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Major League Baseball has suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera for 85 games after an alleged domestic violence incident at an Atlantic City hotel. Herrera was arrested and charged with simple assault in late May after police said they found his 20-year-old girlfriend with injures on her neck and arms. His girlfriend later dropped the complaint against him, and the judge dismissed the case. The MLB, however, found that Herrera violated the league’s policies against domestic violence. In a statement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the outfielder would be subject to an “unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season.” The league said Herrera agreed not to appeal the suspension, and said he would participate in an evaluation and treatment program.