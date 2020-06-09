CHEAT SHEET
    Philly Cop Charged with Assaulting Protester Tried to Break the Fingers of Another: Report

    NEEDLESS VIOLENCE

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Mark Makela/Getty

    Just a day after Philadelphia Police Inspector Joseph Bologna, Jr. was charged with assaulting a protester, another protester came forward with allegations that Bologna had been needlessly violent against her. Shoshana Atkins said Bologna twisted her fingers at a 90-degree angle with the intent to break them after she had already been arrested and restrained during a June 1 protest. “He went down all my bottom knuckles, and he started on my top knuckles, and he did this in about 20 seconds. So fast,” Atkins said of the incident.

    Atkins is the third to accuse Bologna of using excessive force during the recent protests. Bologna is facing charges for beating a Temple University student after video of the June 1 incident was caught on camera and circulated on social media.

    Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer