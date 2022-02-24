Philly Woman Arrested in Lincoln University Senior’s Fatal Stabbing
‘Worst Nightmare’
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Lincoln University senior’s fatal stabbing last week in a residence hall at the Pennsylvania school. Nydira Smith is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 21-year-old Jawine Evans to death and also injuring two other 22-year-old victims, Eric Dickerson and Clifton Walker. “This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The Feb. 16 incident began as a fight and turned deadly when Smith allegedly stabbed Evans, according to court documents obtained by local outlets. Smith’s brother attends the school and was involved in the brawl, investigators said. Responding officers said they found Evans with wounds to the neck and arm in a grassy area outside of the dorm. According to a criminal complaint, investigators allege that videos from the bloody incident show Smith looking at Evans before “plunging the knife down from above her head a second time and into the right-side neck/chest area of Evans.”