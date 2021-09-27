CHEAT SHEET
NBA Star Devin Booker Loses Taste, Smell to ‘The ’Vid’
Phoenix Suns star and Kendall Jenner paramour Devin Booker has contracted COVID-19, stripping him of his sense of taste and smell as well as his ability to participate in the start of training camp, he said Sunday. During a Twitch stream while playing Call of Duty, Booker revealed that he got the virus about a week ago. “I got the ’vid, man,” Booker said, later claiming, “Honestly, I’m feeling straight, man. Only thing that I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell. Which is the worst part of it.”
An optimistic Booker insisted, “I’m going to be back in no time. No time.” He would not reveal whether or not he had been vaccinated, saying cryptically, “You can still get COVID with the vaccine.”