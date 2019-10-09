CHEAT SHEET
Planned Parenthood Announces $45 Million Campaign to Defeat Trump, Take Over Senate
Planned Parenthood announced on Wednesday $45 million electoral campaign to defeat President Trump and help Democrats take over the Senate. The reproductive-rights super PAC, Planned Parenthood Votes, said it plans to invest in candidates who support abortion rights in the upcoming election cycle—from the state house level to the White House. The new campaign’s top priority in 2020, the group said, is to defeat and unseat President Trump, help Democrats retake control of the GOP-controlled Senate, and secure a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.
“Next November, our very rights and freedoms will be on the ballot,” Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said. “Already, we’ve seen Trump and his buddies in Congress and state legislatures do everything they can to strip us of our rights and access to health care.” The “large-scale” investment plan will target roughly 5 million voters across the country, but will focus on nine key swing states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.