The Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to a Podiatrist

Finding the right pair of shoes is paramount for managing the symptoms of plantar fasciitis. There’s nothing worse than walking around with excruciating foot pain at the bottom of your foot, whether you’re at work, the gym, or just walking the dog. If that sounds familiar, it’s possible you may have plantar fasciitis.

“Plantar fasciitis is a common foot condition characterized by inflammation of the plantar fascia, a thick band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot and connects the heel bone to the toes,” says Dr. Nicole Freels, DPM, C. Ped. “This condition often presents as sharp pain in the heel, particularly with the first steps in the morning or after prolonged periods of sitting.” The condition can be a result of a variety of factors, ranging from overuse and improper footwear to biomechanical issues like flat feet or high arches.

While there are a range of ways to improve symptoms outside of your shoes, experts agree that ensuring you’re wearing supportive footwear can make a huge difference. According to Dr. Freels, those with plantar fasciitis should prioritize footwear that provides stability and is designed with adequate cushioning.

“Key features to look for include a well-cushioned midsole for shock absorption, arch support tailored to your foot type, and a small heel-to-toe drop to promote natural foot mechanics,” she says. “Shoes with a rigid sole, especially those designed for running or walking, can also help alleviate stress on the plantar fascia.”

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best podiatrist-approved shoes for plantar fasciitis that may help improve symptoms.

Merrell Women's SpeedArc Matis If you’re a fan of adventure, opt for a pair of sneakers that can get you through your next hike with ease. These sneakers feature Merrell’s proprietary Float Pro foam cushioning that offers a soft place for your foot to land, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole that effortlessly grips the terrain, whether that's uneven dirt piles or rocky terrain. Shop At Zappos $ 180 Free Shipping Shop At Merrell $ 180

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 24 GTX Brooks Running has some of the best shoes on the market for athletes, and the brand's Adrenalize GTS 24 GTX shoes are well designed for those dealing with plantar fasciitis. This pair is designed with soft cushioning and a breathable mesh upper that leaves room for your feet to expand. The side GuardRails help reduce excess motion so your foot stays in place as you walk and run around. Plus, they are waterproof. Shop At Brooks Running $ 140 Free Shipping

Kuru Atom 2 When it comes to dealing with plantar fasciitis, caring for your heel is of utmost importance. The Kuru Atom 2 features a shock-absorbing cushion and heel-hugging technology that braces your foot for impact and keeps it protected while giving you some added bounce and range of motion. You'll essentially want to think of this shoe as a triple threat with a supportive footbed, upper, and design that is made to help keep your feet happy all day long. Shop At Kuru Footwear $ 165

Aetrex Danika Arch Support Sneaker Down From $150 I've been an avid Aetrex wearer for many years now, and, as someone who has plantar fasciitis, I can't recommend these sneakers enough. These sneakers have a built-in orthotic system that has UltraSky cushioning for added comfort and arch support to aid those with foot issues like plantar fasciitis better manage their pain. The padded collar promotes extra comfort around the foot while the padded tongue allows for a more comfortable fit. I'll admit, the first time I wore these shoes, it took some getting used to, but after a few days, I couldn't go without them, and they've become my new go-to. Shop At Zappos $ 140 Free Shipping Shop At Target $ 150

Aerosoles Comfortable Ballet Flat Down From $100 If you’re looking for shoes that aren’t sneakers, look no further than these chic ballet flats. For those with plantar fasciitis, even thinking about wearing flats may sound painful, but you really just need to find the right pair. These leather ballet flats come with an ortholite foam insole that works to reduce shock and impact. Shop At Aerosoles $ 50 Shop At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

