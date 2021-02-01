Police Believe Snow-Shoveling Dispute Led to Pennsylvania Couple’s Murder

Read it at Times-Leader
Three people in Pennsylvania are dead, after what police said was a murder-suicide spurred on by an arguement over snow shoveling, according to reports Monday. Police in Plains Township—located in the state’s northeast—believe that the perpetrator shot his neighbors, a husband and wife, before turning the gun on himself. The names of the suspected perpetrator and victims have not been made public. “We have at least two victims, three bodies in total in an apparent murder-suicide. It was a dispute among neighbors,” Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.