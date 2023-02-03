Police Find Dead Couple and 150 Sick Cats in Hoarder House

CHEAT SHEET
Police making a wellness check on a couple in Yorktown Heights, New York, found an appalling scene: the man and woman dead and 150 cats “living in filth and squalor.” The SPCA Westchester says the cats, Abyssinian mixes, “were found trapped in every room of the home, including the walls and ceilings” and “were starving upon rescue and had likely not eaten or had access to water in many days.” All of them were sick and many were pregnant; one even gave birth during the rescue. The SPCA said it was the largest rescue in the chapter’s history and it is now raising money to cover the $40,000 cost. “Even after all that they’ve been through, the cats are incredibly sweet and just want to be loved,” the group said.