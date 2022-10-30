Police Investigate Michigan State and University of Michigan Postgame Tunnel Fight
‘10 ON ONE’
Flaring tempers inside Michigan Stadium’s tunnel sparked a police investigation postgame Saturday night. The brawl, captured on video, came after University of Michigan won 29-7 over Michigan State. In one of the clips, several Michigan State players appear to be surrounding a U-M player, throwing kicks and punches that appear to land on defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Toward the end, when the individual who appears to be McBurrows regained his footing, Michigan State linebacker Itayvion Brown launched him through an open doorway, sending the player reeling into the hall. An officer grabbed Brown by the shirt to hold him back. Two other Michigan State players, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, were also seen throwing punches at their rivals, according to The Detroit News. U-M Head Coach Jim Harbaugh described the tussle as “10 on one,” and added that there was another U-M player who was “assaulted,” noting that one of them may have broken their nose.