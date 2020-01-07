Police: Man Ordered Dog to Attack Driver in Racist Road Rage Attack
Utah police are looking for a man who allegedly ordered his dog to attack another driver in an alleged road rage incident. According to Cottonwood Heights Police, a man driving a black Nissan Altima flagged down another driver in a white Volkswagen Jetta on Dec. 19, 2019, and both pulled into a nearby parking lot. After both drivers got out of their vehicles, police say the Nissan driver—a white male with short, curly blonde hair—opened his back door and commanded his dog inside to attack the Volkswagen driver. The Volkswagen driver attempted to protect himself from the dog, possibly a German Shepard, but was held down by the suspect, who allegedly allowed his girlfriend and the dog to attack the male victim. The suspect is also said to have shouted racial slurs at the victim during the attack.
The victim, 19-year-old Ahmed Alwisi, spoke to news station KUTV about the incident earlier this week. According to Alwisi, the driver of the Nissan thought he had cut him off and proceeded to honk and follow him until he pulled over. When he got out in the parking lot, Alwisi claims the dog bit his lower back, the Nissan driver put him in a headlock, and the girlfriend punched him in the face. “The guy was like, 'Fight me! Fight me!' He called me the n-word,” Alwisi said.