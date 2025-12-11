MAGA Star Refuses to Give Cops Footage of Alleged Shooting

Police in West Virginia say they cannot corroborate MAGA podcaster Tim Pool’s claim that he was targeted in a shooting at his home, according to a new report.

Pool, a prominent pro-Donald Trump commentator, posted on X on December 6 that a vehicle approached his home and opened fire, though no one was hurt. He said he had contacted authorities about the alleged incident, adding, “This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil.”

“My immediate thought is someone was trying to scare us,” Pool wrote. “But we have a security gate and armed guards, and it’s possible this deterred something more serious.”

Tim Pool shared the claim to his 2.5 million X followers. Screengrab/X

However, a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that “reports of shots fired at this residence cannot be substantiated at this time,” adding that Pool has refused to release security footage recorded the night of the alleged shooting.

Officers said that a man who identified himself as Pool’s security guard reported shots fired after seeing a gray sedan drive around the property multiple times during the day.

In a statement to TMZ, Pool said he was “advised not to release [the footage] as it will compromise security, exposing property, personnel, and our security measures.” TMZ reports that Pool invited the outlet to his West Virginia home to view the footage in person.

Far-right podcaster Candace Owens—currently engaged in a bitter MAGA feud with Pool—was among those casting doubt on his account, noting that he also claimed his home was shot at in 2022.

Tim Pool has racked up millions of views for his online shows and live streams. Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

“Can security describe the vehicle so people can help you track these people down? Also, if shots were fired, they had to hit something, so you can likely recover the bullets and trace the gun owner(s),” Owens posted.

“I am absolutely not saying he is lying. I am saying that this has now happened to Tim multiple times and since the police have failed to track down his would-be murderers, it’s probably prudent to try to crowdsource information. We should take these threats seriously.”

Earlier this week, Pool fired back at Owens, calling her a “f---ing evil scumbag” for pushing multiple conspiracy theories about the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“All of these f---ing conservatives out there that send me these f---ing messages have no f---ing balls to call her out,” Pool said in an expletive-filled tirade on his Timcast IRL show on Monday.