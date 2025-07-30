Politician Doused in Gasoline and Set Ablaze in Targeted Attack

A suspect is in custody after a Virginia lawmaker was set on fire at his place of work in what officials say was a targeted, personal attack.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, reportedly doused Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, with a bucket of gasoline before setting the politician on fire in front of his office on Wednesday.

The Danville Police Department charged Hayes with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, according to an X post.

Officials said that Hayes is currently being held at Danville City Jail with no bond, while Vogler’s condition remains unknown.

Andrew Brooks, owner and publisher of the Southwest Virginia-based publication Showcase Magazine, where Vogler works as director of sales, broke the news that the councilman was attacked in Showcase’s offices on Wednesday.

“An individual forced his way into our office carrying a five-gallon bucket of gasoline and poured the gasoline on Lee,” Brooks said in a Facebook video. “Lee attempted to flee, ran to the front of the building. The individual followed him and set him on fire.”

Brooks said that Vogler was able to identify his attacker, and was “awake and talking” while on his way to a burn center.

“Our hearts and prayers are with him,” Brooks said. “Everyone here at Showcase, we don’t even really know what to say.”

“This type of senseless act of violence has to stop. You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way,” he added.

In a statement shared with ABC News, Showcase said that the magazine’s “team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

The suspect fled the scene after the attack, but Danville police were able to locate his vehicle thanks to witness descriptions of the attacker and his vehicle, according to a press release from the Danville Police Department.

This incident comes amid a recent wave of attacks against lawmakers around the country, most notably Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were gunned down at their home on June 14, 2025 by alleged attacker Vance Boelter, who was reportedly dressed as a police officer.

Yet, the Danville police said that “the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.”

Vogler’s mother, Rhonda McCubbins Vogler, asked for “urgent prayers for my son Lee Vogler.”

“I believe in the power of prayer. I told Lee God’s got him and we’re praying for him. I appreciate all of you and your prayers,” she wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The vice mayor of Danville, James Buckner, told ABC13 that Vogler is being flown to the UNC Burn Clinic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“Please keep our colleague and our brother in your prayers,” Buckner said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also wished Vogler a “swift recovery” Wednesday.

“Our prayers go out to Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, who was violently attacked at his workplace earlier today,” he wrote on X.

“We pray for a swift recovery for Lee and peace to be on the entire Danville community,” he said.

According to Danville’s official website, Vogler has been a member of city council since 2012, with his current term lasting from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029.

Vogler grew up in Danville and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.

He was elected to Danville City Council in May 2012 at just 24 years old, making him the youngest person ever to hold the position.